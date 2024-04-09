Task Force 70, Carrier Strike Group 5 holds change of command

240412-N-YQ181-1019 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 12, 2024) From right, Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Rear Adm. Pat Hannifin, outgoing commander of Task Force (CTF) 70 and Carrier Strike Group 5, Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 and Carrier Strike Group 5, listen to the benediction during the Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 and Carrier Strike Group 5 change of command ceremony at U.S. Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 12. CTF 70 is forward-deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

