Task Force 70, Carrier Strike Group 5 holds change of command

240412-N-YQ181-1027 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 1, 2024) Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, presents the Legion of Merit award to Rear Adm. Pat Hannifin during the Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 and Carrier Strike Group 5 change of command ceremony at U.S. Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 12. CTF 70 is forward-deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

