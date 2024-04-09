Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force 70, Carrier Strike Group 5 holds change of command [Image 2 of 4]

    Task Force 70, Carrier Strike Group 5 holds change of command

    JAPAN

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    240412-N-YQ181-1027 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 1, 2024) Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, presents the Legion of Merit award to Rear Adm. Pat Hannifin during the Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 and Carrier Strike Group 5 change of command ceremony at U.S. Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 12. CTF 70 is forward-deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 00:17
    Photo ID: 8338434
    VIRIN: 240412-N-YQ181-1027
    Resolution: 3302x2642
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force 70, Carrier Strike Group 5 holds change of command [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force 70, Carrier Strike Group 5 holds change of command
    Task Force 70, Carrier Strike Group 5 holds change of command
    Task Force 70, Carrier Strike Group 5 holds change of command
    Task Force 70, Carrier Strike Group 5 holds change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Task Force 70, Carrier Strike Group 5 holds change of command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Change of Command
    CTF 70
    CSG 5
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT