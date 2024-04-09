Barksdale conducts exercise Bayou Vigilance

A B-52H Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base, N.D. prepares for takeoff during exercise Bayou Vigilance April 12, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Airmen from Barksdale and Minot evaluated bomber mission performance throughout the exercise to improve capabilities and increase mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

