Two B-52H Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base, N.D. prepare for takeoff during exercise Bayou Vigilance April 12, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Exercises like Bayou Vigilance train Airmen to remain ready to execute nuclear operations and global strike capabilities from anywhere, at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 17:42 Photo ID: 8337989 VIRIN: 240412-F-IM610-1006 Resolution: 5713x3801 Size: 11.07 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale conducts exercise Bayou Vigilance [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.