    Barksdale conducts exercise Bayou Vigilance [Image 5 of 7]

    Barksdale conducts exercise Bayou Vigilance

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Two B-52H Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base, N.D. prepare for takeoff during exercise Bayou Vigilance April 12, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Exercises like Bayou Vigilance train Airmen to remain ready to execute nuclear operations and global strike capabilities from anywhere, at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 17:42
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
    B-52
    Barksdale
    5th Bomb Wing
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bayou Vigilance

