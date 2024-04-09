Barksdale conducts exercise Bayou Vigilance

Two B-52H Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base, N.D. prepare for takeoff during exercise Bayou Vigilance April 12, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Exercises like Bayou Vigilance train Airmen to remain ready to execute nuclear operations and global strike capabilities from anywhere, at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)
