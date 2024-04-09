Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Expeditionary Communications Course conducts aquatics training [Image 6 of 9]

    The Expeditionary Communications Course conducts aquatics training

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines attending Expeditionary Communications Course hosted by the Marine Corps Communication-Electronics School conduct water treading using only their legs for floatation during aquatic training at The Combat Center Training Tank, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 15, 2024. ECC trains Marines in expeditionary skillsets that enable them to operate independently and to assemble various types of communication equipment in any environment across the full range of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 17:49
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
    Physical Fitness
    Aquatics
    Training
    ECC
    USMCNEWS

