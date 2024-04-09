The Expeditionary Communications Course conducts aquatics training

U.S. Marines attending Expeditionary Communications Course hosted by the Marine Corps Communication-Electronics School are instructed on different swim strokes and techniques during aquatic training at The Combat Center Training Tank, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 15, 2024. ECC trains Marines in expeditionary skillsets that enable them to operate independently and to assemble various types of communication equipment in any environment across the full range of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)

