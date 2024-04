MARINETTE, Wis. (April 12, 2024) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and ships sponsor Melissa Braithwaite attend the keel laying of the lead ship of the Constellation-class of guided-missile frigates USS Constellation (FFG 62), April 12, 2024. The Constellation is the first ship of the Constellation-class frigates awarded to Fincantieri Marinette Marine in 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Jared Mancuso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 16:08 Photo ID: 8337666 VIRIN: 240412-N-LY692-1204 Resolution: 7096x5322 Size: 2.86 MB Location: MARINETTE, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECNAV Del Toro and Melissa Braithwaite Attend the Keel Laying of the USS Constellation (FFG 62) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.