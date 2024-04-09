Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Gives Remarks at the Keel Laying of the USS Constellation (FFG 62)

MARINETTE, Wis. (April 12, 2024) Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers gives remarks at the keel laying of the lead ship of the Constellation-class of guided-missile frigates USS Constellation (FFG 62), April 12, 2024. The Constellation is the first ship of the Constellation-class frigates awarded to Fincantieri Marinette Marine in 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Jared Mancuso)

