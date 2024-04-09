Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Del Toro Gives Remarks at the Keel Laying of the USS Constellation (FFG 62) [Image 3 of 5]

    SECNAV Del Toro Gives Remarks at the Keel Laying of the USS Constellation (FFG 62)

    MARINETTE, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    MARINETTE, Wis. (April 12, 2024) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro gives remarks at the keel laying of the lead ship of the Constellation-class of guided-missile frigates USS Constellation (FFG 62), April 12, 2024. The Constellation is the first ship of the Constellation-class frigates awarded to Fincantieri Marinette Marine in 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Jared Mancuso)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 16:08
    Photo ID: 8337664
    VIRIN: 240412-N-LY692-1119
    Resolution: 5623x4217
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: MARINETTE, WI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, SECNAV Del Toro Gives Remarks at the Keel Laying of the USS Constellation (FFG 62) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    SECNAV
    Frigate
    Department of the Navy
    Constellation
    Del Toro

