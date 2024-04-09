MARINETTE, Wis. (April 12, 2024) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro gives remarks at the keel laying of the lead ship of the Constellation-class of guided-missile frigates USS Constellation (FFG 62), April 12, 2024. The Constellation is the first ship of the Constellation-class frigates awarded to Fincantieri Marinette Marine in 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Jared Mancuso)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 16:08
|Photo ID:
|8337664
|VIRIN:
|240412-N-LY692-1119
|Resolution:
|5623x4217
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|MARINETTE, WI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECNAV Del Toro Gives Remarks at the Keel Laying of the USS Constellation (FFG 62) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
