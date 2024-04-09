Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 351st PSYOP Company – M4 Table VI Qual - 12 April 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 351st PSYOP Company – M4 Table VI Qual - 12 April 2024

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    These 351st PSYOP Company soldiers are completing their M4 Table VI Qualification Day Fire Stage 1 training on Range 34. This Reserve unit comes from Fort Totten, NY. (Images captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
