These 351st PSYOP Company soldiers are completing their M4 Table VI Qualification Day Fire Stage 1 training on Range 34. This Reserve unit comes from Fort Totten, NY. (Images captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 14:50
|Photo ID:
|8337465
|VIRIN:
|240412-A-IE493-8735
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|584.15 KB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 351st PSYOP Company – M4 Table VI Qual - 12 April 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT