These 351st PSYOP Company soldiers are completing their M4 Table VI Qualification Day Fire Stage 1 training on Range 34. This Reserve unit comes from Fort Totten, NY. (Images captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 14:50 Photo ID: 8337466 VIRIN: 240412-A-IE493-4048 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 1.27 MB Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 351st PSYOP Company – M4 Table VI Qual - 12 April 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.