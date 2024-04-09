(From left) U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jantzen Scott, 6th Operation Support Squadron air traffic control trainer, Staff Sgt. Christian Traynor, a 6th OSS ATC watch supervisor, and Airman 1st Class Raymond Quichocho Jr, a 6th OSS ATC apprentice, look at the flightline through binoculars at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April. 8, 2024. The 6th OSS ATC tower won the ATC Tower of the year award in 2023 for among other things, overseeing 23 thousand aircraft sorties, and securing over $1.6 billion in assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 10:59 Photo ID: 8336799 VIRIN: 240408-F-MO432-1095 Resolution: 5829x3878 Size: 5.96 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill Air Traffic Control Tower Honored as Facility of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.