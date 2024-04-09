(From left) U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jantzen Scott, 6th Operation Support Squadron air traffic control trainer, Staff Sgt. Christian Traynor, a 6th OSS ATC watch supervisor, and Airman 1st Class Raymond Quichocho Jr, a 6th OSS ATC apprentice, look at the flightline through binoculars at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April. 8, 2024. The 6th OSS ATC tower won the ATC Tower of the year award in 2023 for among other things, overseeing 23 thousand aircraft sorties, and securing over $1.6 billion in assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 10:59
|Photo ID:
|8336799
|VIRIN:
|240408-F-MO432-1095
|Resolution:
|5829x3878
|Size:
|5.96 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MacDill Air Traffic Control Tower Honored as Facility of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MacDill Air Traffic Control Tower Honored as Facility of the Year
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT