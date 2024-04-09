Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Air Traffic Control Tower Honored as Facility of the Year [Image 4 of 4]

    MacDill Air Traffic Control Tower Honored as Facility of the Year

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Air Traffic Controllers assigned to the 6th Operation Control Squadron work at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April. 8, 2024. The 6th OSS ATC tower won the ATC Tower of the year award in 2023 for among other things, overseeing 23 thousand aircraft sorties, and securing over $1.6 billion in assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

    This work, MacDill Air Traffic Control Tower Honored as Facility of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    atc tower

