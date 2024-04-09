MacDill Air Traffic Control Tower Honored as Facility of the Year

U.S. Air Force Air Traffic Controllers assigned to the 6th Operation Control Squadron work at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April. 8, 2024. The 6th OSS ATC tower won the ATC Tower of the year award in 2023 for among other things, overseeing 23 thousand aircraft sorties, and securing over $1.6 billion in assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

