U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jantzen Scott, 6th OSS air traffic control trainer, points at a screen during an ATC simulation at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April. 8, 2024. Scott’s responsibility is to ensure all air traffic control personnel are capable of fulfilling any role during a landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 10:59
|Photo ID:
|8336797
|VIRIN:
|240408-F-MO432-1092
|Resolution:
|4630x3081
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MacDill Air Traffic Control Tower Honored as Facility of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MacDill Air Traffic Control Tower Honored as Facility of the Year
