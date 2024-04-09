Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Air Traffic Control Tower Honored as Facility of the Year [Image 1 of 4]

    MacDill Air Traffic Control Tower Honored as Facility of the Year

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jantzen Scott, 6th OSS air traffic control trainer, points at a screen during an ATC simulation at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April. 8, 2024. Scott’s responsibility is to ensure all air traffic control personnel are capable of fulfilling any role during a landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 10:59
    VIRIN: 240408-F-MO432-1092
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
