    Kruszwica High School Marching Competition [Image 1 of 8]

    Kruszwica High School Marching Competition

    POLAND

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jordan Beagle 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    Select leaders of Task Force Archangels (from left to right) Master Sgt. Jonathan Hughes, Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Ochal, and Sgt. 1st Class Richard Wullschleger HHC BDE serve as judges for the Kruszwica High School Marching Competition in Kruszwica, Poland.

