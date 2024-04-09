Select leaders of Task Force Archangels (from left to right) Master Sgt. Jonathan Hughes, Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Ochal, and Sgt. 1st Class Richard Wullschleger HHC BDE serve as judges for the Kruszwica High School Marching Competition in Kruszwica, Poland.
|04.05.2024
|04.12.2024 08:16
|8336369
|240405-A-UT471-1001
|6720x4480
|4.76 MB
|PL
|8
|0
