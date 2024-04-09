Master Sgt. Jonathan Hughes, Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Ochal, and Sgt 1st Class Richard Wullschleger serve on the judging panel for the Kruszwica High School Marching Competition in Kruszwica, Poland.
