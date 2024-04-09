240409-N-SO660-1028 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 9, 2024) Sailors engage a simulated fire using a fire hose aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 9. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 21:14 Photo ID: 8335800 VIRIN: 240409-N-SO660-1028 Resolution: 3807x2719 Size: 1.38 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.