USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240409-N-SO660-1006 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 9, 2024) Navy Counselor 1st Class Carlos Grajales from Holyoke, Massachusetts, establishes communication from a repair locker using a sound-powered phone during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 9. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

    CVN 76
    General Quarters
    Damage Control
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Training

