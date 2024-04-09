Cultivating Quality of Life Through Community Connection

The Fort Hunter Liggett community came together in unity to commemorate the Grand Opening of the Lightfighter Chapel's Serenity Garden August 30, 2023. Led by the garrison command team, alongside dedicated members of the Religious Support Office and volunteers from the Women of the Chapel, the ribbon cutting ceremony ushered in a new era of tranquility and reflection within the FHL community.



(Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Augusta Vargas)

