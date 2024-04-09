The Fort Hunter Liggett Women of the Chapel orchestrated a delightful 'Women's Garden Party' September 29, 2023. Nestled behind the Garrison's Lightfighter Chapel, the event provided the ladies of the FHL community with a well-deserved opportunity to unwind and connect. Amidst lush greenery, attendees indulged in a delightful spread of charcuterie, fostering new friendships, and strengthening bonds within their tight-knit community.
(Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Augusta Vargas)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 20:21
|Photo ID:
|8335746
|VIRIN:
|240411-O-LW200-6925
|Resolution:
|589x456
|Size:
|104.57 KB
|Location:
|JOLON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cultivating Quality of Life Through Community Connection [Image 3 of 3], by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
