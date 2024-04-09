Cultivating Quality of Life Through Community Connection

The Fort Hunter Liggett Women of the Chapel orchestrated a delightful 'Women's Garden Party' September 29, 2023. Nestled behind the Garrison's Lightfighter Chapel, the event provided the ladies of the FHL community with a well-deserved opportunity to unwind and connect. Amidst lush greenery, attendees indulged in a delightful spread of charcuterie, fostering new friendships, and strengthening bonds within their tight-knit community.



(Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Augusta Vargas)

