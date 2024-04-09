Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cultivating Quality of Life Through Community Connection [Image 2 of 3]

    Cultivating Quality of Life Through Community Connection

    JOLON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Hunter Liggett Women of the Chapel orchestrated a delightful 'Women's Garden Party' September 29, 2023. Nestled behind the Garrison's Lightfighter Chapel, the event provided the ladies of the FHL community with a well-deserved opportunity to unwind and connect. Amidst lush greenery, attendees indulged in a delightful spread of charcuterie, fostering new friendships, and strengthening bonds within their tight-knit community.

    (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Augusta Vargas)

