Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSW Honors Fallen Comrades [Image 5 of 5]

    NSW Honors Fallen Comrades

    MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Fiori 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    SAN DIEGO (April 6, 2024) Volunteers take a group photo after folding U.S. flags to honor fallen comrades at Miramar National Cemetery. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force that extends the Fleet and Joint Force’s reach for collection and lethality, delivers all domain options to undermine our enemies’ confidence, and strengthens diplomatic leverage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 15:36
    Photo ID: 8335159
    VIRIN: 240406-N-CR158-1121
    Resolution: 6240x3105
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: MIRAMAR, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSW Honors Fallen Comrades [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSW Honors Fallen Comrades
    NSW Honors Fallen Comrades
    NSW Honors Fallen Comrades
    NSW Honors Fallen Comrades
    NSW Honors Fallen Comrades

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SWCC
    SEAL
    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare
    U.S.Flag

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT