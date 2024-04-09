SAN DIEGO (April 6, 2024) Volunteers carry U.S. flags to be retired at Miramar National Cemetery. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force that extends the Fleet and Joint Force’s reach for collection and lethality, delivers all domain options to undermine our enemies’ confidence, and strengthens diplomatic leverage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 15:36
|Photo ID:
|8335153
|VIRIN:
|240406-N-CR158-1113
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSW Honors Fallen Comrades [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS
