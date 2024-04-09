Order of Military Medical Merit Induction

Lt. Col. William McCalmont, commander of the Fort Meade Forensic Toxicology Drug Testing Laboratory, and Kimbrough Medical Company 1st Sgt. Adam Hendrickson are inducted into the Order of Military Medical Merit during a ceremony held at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, Dec. 13, 2023. The Order of Military Medical Merit is recognized as a prestigious award that recognizes excellence and distinguished services. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)

