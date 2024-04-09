Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Order of Military Medical Merit Induction [Image 4 of 4]

    Order of Military Medical Merit Induction

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Michelle Gonzalez 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center & Fort Meade MEDDAC

    Lt. Col. William McCalmont, commander of the Fort Meade Forensic Toxicology Drug Testing Laboratory, and Kimbrough Medical Company 1st Sgt. Adam Hendrickson are inducted into the Order of Military Medical Merit during a ceremony held at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, Dec. 13, 2023. The Order of Military Medical Merit is recognized as a prestigious award that recognizes excellence and distinguished services. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Order of Military Medical Merit Induction [Image 4 of 4], by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    KACC
    MRC East
    NCR Network

