Lt. Col. William McCalmont, commander of the Fort Meade Forensic Toxicology Drug Testing Laboratory (center left), and Kimbrough Medical Company 1st Sgt. Adam Hendrickson (center right), are inducted into the Order of Military Medical Merit during a ceremony held at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, Dec. 13, 2023. The Order of Military Medical Merit is recognized as a prestigious award that recognizes excellence and distinguished services. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 12:45 Photo ID: 8334625 VIRIN: 231213-D-CD688-1005 Resolution: 3362x2402 Size: 2.12 MB Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Order of Military Medical Merit Induction [Image 4 of 4], by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.