Order of Military Medical Merit Induction

Lt. Col. William McCalmont, commander of the Fort Meade Forensic Toxicology Drug Testing Laboratory (center left), and Kimbrough Medical Company 1st Sgt. Adam Hendrickson (center right), are inducted into the Order of Military Medical Merit during a ceremony held at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, Dec. 13, 2023. The Order of Military Medical Merit is recognized as a prestigious award that recognizes excellence and distinguished services. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 12:45
|Photo ID:
|8334625
|VIRIN:
|231213-D-CD688-1005
|Resolution:
|3362x2402
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
