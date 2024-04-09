1st Sgt. Adam Hendrickson, Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, is inducted into the Order of Military Medical Merit during a ceremony held at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, Dec. 13, 2023. The Order of Military Medical Merit is recognized as a prestigious award that recognizes excellence and distinguished services. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 12:45
|Photo ID:
|8334612
|VIRIN:
|231213-D-CD688-1001
|Resolution:
|2154x3016
|Size:
|1002.5 KB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Order of Military Medical Merit Induction [Image 4 of 4], by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT