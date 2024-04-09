Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USSF-62 Mission Launches from Vandenberg [Image 2 of 2]

    USSF-62 Mission Launches from Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A U.S Space Force mission, carrying the first Weather System Follow-on – Microwave (WSF-M) satellite, launches aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4-East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 11, 2024, at 7:24 a.m. PDT. The WSF-M represents the next-generation operational environmental satellite system for the Department of Defense, providing critical and actionable environmental intelligence to military operations in all warfighting domains. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 12:29
    Photo ID: 8334595
    VIRIN: 240411-X-HB409-1002
    Resolution: 3530x4942
    Size: 7.43 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSF-62 Mission Launches from Vandenberg [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USSF-62 Mission Launches From Vandenberg
    USSF-62 Mission Launches from Vandenberg

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guardians
    USSF
    U.S. Space Force
    USSF-62

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT