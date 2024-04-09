A U.S Space Force mission, carrying the first Weather System Follow-on – Microwave (WSF-M) satellite, launches aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4-East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 11, 2024, at 7:24 a.m. PDT. The WSF-M represents the next-generation operational environmental satellite system for the Department of Defense, providing critical and actionable environmental intelligence to military operations in all warfighting domains. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 12:29 Photo ID: 8334594 VIRIN: 240411-X-HB409-1001 Resolution: 2808x3931 Size: 6.35 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USSF-62 Mission Launches From Vandenberg [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.