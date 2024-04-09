Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-82 QRF Run Up [Image 11 of 15]

    1-82 QRF Run Up

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to 1st Attack Battalion-82nd Aviation Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct a Quick Response Force engine run up on AH-64 Apaches as part of their daily operations while deployed on April 10, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

