1-82 QRF Run Up

Paratroopers assigned to 1st Attack Battalion-82nd Aviation Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct a Quick Response Force engine run up on AH-64 Apaches as part of their daily operations while deployed on April 10, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 07:25
|Photo ID:
|8333978
|VIRIN:
|240410-A-HK139-4633
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
