U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stage on the flight deck ramp aboard the amphibious assault USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, before departing for a reconnaissance and surveillance mission supporting a raid exercise April 6, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 00:52 Photo ID: 8333733 VIRIN: 240406-M-YF186-2061 Resolution: 3580x2391 Size: 3.03 MB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Recon Departs USS Boxer for R&S Mission Ashore [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.