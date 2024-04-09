U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venoms attached to Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare for take-off while an MV-22B Osprey flies toward the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean April 6, 2024. The Venoms conducted a helicopter insert for Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th MEU, performing a reconnaissance and surveillance mission for a raid exercise ashore. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

