    15th MEU Recon Departs USS Boxer for R&S Mission Ashore [Image 4 of 6]

    15th MEU Recon Departs USS Boxer for R&amp;S Mission Ashore

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, waits to depart the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, for reconnaissance and surveillance mission supporting a raid exercise April 6, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    MEU
    Reconnaissance
    Surveillance
    Raid
    Training
    Naval Integration

