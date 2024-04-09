A U.S. Marine assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, waits to depart the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, for reconnaissance and surveillance mission supporting a raid exercise April 6, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 00:52 Photo ID: 8333732 VIRIN: 240406-M-YF186-2067 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 2.18 MB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Recon Departs USS Boxer for R&S Mission Ashore [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.