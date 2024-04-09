SASEBO, Japan (April 11, 2024) Captain Kelly T. Fletcher, Commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11, speaks during the PHIBRON 11 change-of-command ceremony, held aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), where she was relieved as Commodore by Capt. Patrick German, April 11. Consisting of the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), transport dock ships USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and USS New Orleans (LPD 18), and the dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47); Amphibious Squadron 11 provides centralized planning embarkation, movement control, coordination and integration of all aspects of amphibious warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 00:06 Photo ID: 8333696 VIRIN: 240411-N-SW005-1255 Resolution: 4176x2784 Size: 3.08 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Assigned to Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 Host Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.