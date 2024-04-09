German Assumes Command of Amphibious Squadron 11

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace | SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 11, 2024) Lieutenant Noah Bondurant presents Captain Kelly T....... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace | SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 11, 2024) Lieutenant Noah Bondurant presents Captain Kelly T. Fletcher, Commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11, with a farewell gift on behalf of the Wardroom, during the PHIBRON 11 change-of-command ceremony, held aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), April 11. Consisting of the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), transport dock ships USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and USS New Orleans (LPD 18), and the dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47); Amphibious Squadron 11 provides centralized planning embarkation, movement control, coordination and integration of all aspects of amphibious warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre) see less | View Image Page

SASEBO, Japan – Capt. Patrick German relieved Capt. Kelly Fletcher as Commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11, during a change of command ceremony held on the fo’c’sle of the forward deployed amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6), while in port in Sasebo, Japan, April 11.



During her time as commodore, Fletcher led the ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) during training and real world operations including bilateral exercises Iron Fist, Talisman Sabre, and Super Garuda Shield; multiple iterations of integrated training with embarked Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit; and real world humanitarian assistance operations to the people of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville following the eruption of Mt. Bagana.



“Over the course of this tour, I have had the privilege of working with a team of professionals across the amphibious ready group,” said Fletcher. “The Sailors and commanders never failed to impress me with their guts, guile, and imagination; and it has been an honor to serve as their commodore.



Fletcher’s follow on assignment will be as Commanding Officer of Expeditionary Warfare Training Group – Pacific.

Prior to assuming command of PHIBRON 11, German served as Commanding Officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS New Orleans (LPD 18).



“I’m extremely excited to begin working with all of the Sailors and commanders across the ARG,” said German. “This is a team that has demonstrated their commitment to both the mission and to the Sailors; and it is incredibly humbling to be a part of it.”



