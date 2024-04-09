Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Assigned to Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 Host Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

    Sailors Assigned to Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 Host Change of Command Ceremony

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    Amphibious Squadron 11

    SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 11, 2024) Chief Logistics Specialist Tanya Jennings presents Captain Kelly T. Fletcher, Commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11, with a farewell gift on behalf of the Chiefs Mess, during the PHIBRON 11 change-of-command ceremony, held aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), April 11. Consisting of the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), transport dock ships USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and USS New Orleans (LPD 18), and the dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47); Amphibious Squadron 11 provides centralized planning embarkation, movement control, coordination and integration of all aspects of amphibious warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre)

    German Assumes Command of Amphibious Squadron 11

