SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 11, 2024) Chief Logistics Specialist Tanya Jennings presents Captain Kelly T. Fletcher, Commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11, with a farewell gift on behalf of the Chiefs Mess, during the PHIBRON 11 change-of-command ceremony, held aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), April 11. Consisting of the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), transport dock ships USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and USS New Orleans (LPD 18), and the dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47); Amphibious Squadron 11 provides centralized planning embarkation, movement control, coordination and integration of all aspects of amphibious warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 00:06 Photo ID: 8333699 VIRIN: 240411-N-QR506-1128 Resolution: 4628x3712 Size: 1.67 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Assigned to Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 Host Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.