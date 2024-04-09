Newport News, Va. (April 10, 2024) New furniture which consists of a new bed, armoire, night stands, desks, chairs and a dresser adorns a bright and airy double occupancy room at the Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility in Newport News, Virginia. New furniture was delivered to the berthing facility, along with a host of upgrades to shared bathroom spaces is among the plethora of quality of life enhancements at the facility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 23:24
|Photo ID:
|8333691
|VIRIN:
|240410-N-TG517-9783
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.22 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility receives new furniture [Image 8 of 8], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
