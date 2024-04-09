Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility receives new furniture [Image 3 of 8]

    Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility receives new furniture

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Newport News, Va. (April 10, 2024) New furniture which consists of a new bed, armoire, night stands, desks, chairs and a dresser adorns a bright and airy double occupancy room at the Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility in Newport News, Virginia. New furniture was delivered to the berthing facility, along with a host of upgrades to shared bathroom spaces is among the plethora of quality of life enhancements at the facility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    This work, Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility receives new furniture [Image 8 of 8], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Quality of Life Enhancements
    Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility

