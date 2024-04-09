Photo By Max Lonzanida | Newport News, Va. (April 10, 2024) New furniture which consists of a new bed, armoire,...... read more read more Photo By Max Lonzanida | Newport News, Va. (April 10, 2024) New furniture which consists of a new bed, armoire, night stands, desks, chairs and a dresser adorns a bright and airy double occupancy room at the Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility in Newport News, Virginia. New furniture was delivered to the berthing facility, along with a host of upgrades to shared bathroom spaces is among the plethora of quality of life enhancements at the facility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released). see less | View Image Page

Huntington Hall Revamps Living Quarters for Sailors, Prioritizing Quality of Life



By Myles Telly, Public Affairs Specialist, SUPSHIP Newport News and

Max Lonzanida, Public Affairs Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown



Newport News, Va. (April 11, 2024). Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility, a vital housing facility for Sailors stationed in Newport News on ships during extended maintenance and construction periods, recently completed a series of renovations aimed at enhancing their quality of life. The highlight of these improvements is the transformation of three-person rooms into two-person living quarters. This significant upgrade was made possible through the introduction of new furniture. The Navy's dedication to addressing Sailor's well-being concerns prompted this initiative.





"These renovations at Huntington Hall underline the Navy's dedication to the well-being of our Sailors. By creating better living conditions as we aim to enhance their quality of life," said Mark Stevens, the Unaccompanied Housing Site Director for Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown. Stevens pointed out some of the real benefits of this quality of life initiative during a visit earlier this week.





Stevens highlighted the ongoing furniture removal process. He pointed out a team of contractors loading old furniture onto pallets for transport. "They are filling up two tractor-trailers daily with furniture. There are some pieces over 20 years old," Stevens remarked, while watching the furniture get secured and wrapped. He then explained the complex logistics behind converting each room to a double occupancy unit. "We're actually transforming the building while it's still occupied," he said. "Contractors remove the old furniture, and another crew sets up the new furniture." Stevens reassured everyone that the project is on schedule to fully convert the building from triple to double occupancy by next month.





A visit to a recently completed room revealed dramatic improvements in space and layout. “New TVs in some of the rooms, brand new and up to date furniture, it’s something that our Sailors really appreciate,” said Stevens while showing the layout of a completed room. He also pointed out new basin style sinks and vanities in the bathrooms, a microwave and refrigerator among the other amenities. “It really opens up the space,” said Stevens, noting the new layout of the rooms. “I spoke with several Sailors yesterday as we completed the first set of rooms, and they thought it was awesome. They love it,” he said.





The installation of new furniture is one of the facets of quality of life upgrades at Huntington Hall. The Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) basketball gym’s floor was sanded down and refinished earlier this year. Huntington Hall’s MWR Fitness Director, Matt Palandro, noted the excitement of the newly resurfaced gym floor. “The old floor was very dingy, and our court now is a lighter color and it really brings out the space. Sailors are also excited to use the court,” said Palandro. He noted increased use at the basketball gym with Sailors utilizing the space for group physical training, a resource fair, command awards events, dodgeball sessions, and of course the popular 3-on-3 basketball tournament that concluded last month.





The MWR is getting a number of improvements. Sailors can enjoy brand new PlayStation 5 consoles, along with faster and free Wi-Fi. New recreational laptops are also available for check-out. The fitness center is getting an upgrade as well, with new equipment including kettle bells, weights, and stationary bikes. They'll also be installing a new outdoor fitness canopy this summer, complete with solar lighting and storage.





Huntington Hall offers a variety of resources to support military families. The Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) provides workshops and programs led by experienced clinicians, counselors, and case managers. These programs are designed to address the specific needs of service members and their dependents. There's also a convenient mini Navy Exchange on-site, which was one of the first in the area to adopt a cashless system. Additionally, a small Armed Forces Wellness Center (AFWC) is located at Huntington Hall, providing further health and wellness resources.





While the long-term impact of these improvements is still being evaluated, these Quality of Life initiatives mark a promising leap towards creating better living conditions. It reflects the Navy's unwavering commitment to addressing the challenges faced by its personnel and improving their quality of life.





Quality of Service Director, Supervisor of Shipbuilding Conversion and Repair, Newport News Capt. Randy Buchanan, said "These improvements aim to enhance the overall Quality of Service we provide for Navy personnel."