VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia. (April 2, 2024) Combatant craft assault boats transit during training April 2. Special Warfare Combat Crewman regularly conduct specialized training to enhance fleet integration and support to joint commanders. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Dustin Kelling/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 13:21 Photo ID: 8332458 VIRIN: 230402-N-RO948-1097 Resolution: 5400x3600 Size: 8.51 MB Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Special Warfare Combatant Craft Training [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Dustin Kelling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.