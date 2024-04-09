VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia. (April 2, 2024) Special Warfare Combat Crewman (SWCC) use hand-signals aboard combatant craft assault boats during training April 2. SWCC regularly conduct specialized training to enhance fleet integration and support to joint commanders. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Dustin Kelling/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 13:21 Photo ID: 8332456 VIRIN: 240402-N-RO948-1341 Resolution: 5400x3600 Size: 6.35 MB Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Special Warfare Combatant Craft Training [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Dustin Kelling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.