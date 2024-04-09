Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Special Warfare Combatant Craft Training [Image 1 of 5]

    Naval Special Warfare Combatant Craft Training

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Dustin Kelling 

    Naval Special Warfare Group FOUR

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia. (April 2, 2024) Special Warfare Combat Crewman (SWCC) aboard combatant craft assault boats break formation during training April 2. SWCC regularly conduct specialized training to enhance fleet integration and support to joint commanders. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Dustin Kelling/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Special Warfare Combatant Craft Training [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Dustin Kelling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy SEAL
    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare
    Navy SWCC
    Naval Special Warfare Command (NSW)

