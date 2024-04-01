Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Marine Corps Rifle and Pistol Championship Awards Ceremony [Image 4 of 7]

    2024 Marine Corps Rifle and Pistol Championship Awards Ceremony

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Payton Garcia, with the Marine Corps Shooting Team, receives the Lauchheimer Trophy, established by U.S. Marine Corps General Lauchheimer who captained the first Marine team to enter the rifle competition, during the 2024 Marine Corps Rifle and Pistol Championship Awards Ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 9, 2024. Marines who demonstrate maturity, professionalism, and exceptional marksmanship talent at the Marine Corps Championships will receive an invitation from the team captain of the MCST to serve as a summer augment. Summer augments to the MCST will further compete in state, regional, national, and inter-service matches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 10:37
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US
