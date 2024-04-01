U.S. Marine Corps Col. Gregory Jones, the commanding officer of Weapons Training Battalion, Marine Corps Base Quantico, addresses the crowd during the 2024 Marine Corps Rifle and Pistol Championship Awards Ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico on MCBQ, Virginia, April 9, 2024. Marines who demonstrate maturity, professionalism, and exceptional marksmanship talent at the Marine Corps Championships will receive an invitation from the team captain of the Marine Corps Shooting Team to serve as a summer augment. Summer augments to the MCST will further compete in state, regional, national, and inter-service matches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 Location: QUANTICO, VA, US