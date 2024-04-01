U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Payton Garcia, with the Marine Corps Shooting Team, receives an award during the 2024 Marine Corps Rifle and Pistol Championship Awards Ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 9, 2024. Marines who demonstrate maturity, professionalism, and exceptional marksmanship talent at the Marine Corps Championships will receive an invitation from the team captain of the MCST to serve as a summer augment. Summer augments to the MCST will further compete in state, regional, national, and inter-service matches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

