    Retired Soldier mechanic returns to logistics, enjoys tight-knit group at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz [Image 1 of 2]

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Bryce Williams is a plans and operations specialist at Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Williams, who has been working at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz since last June, said he enjoys the tight-knit group feel and the team mentality that exists within his organization. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

