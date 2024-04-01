Retired Soldier mechanic returns to logistics, enjoys tight-knit group at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz

Photo By Cameron Porter | Bryce Williams, a plans and operations specialist at Logistics Readiness Center...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Bryce Williams, a plans and operations specialist at Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, shows his coworker, Nicole Anderson, a report at his office on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 10. Williams is responsible, in part, for sending out weekly reminders on suspense dates, working taskers, and compiling and sending comprehensive reports. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The atmosphere at Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz is a lot like the classroom setting he recently experienced at the University of Maryland Global Campus, according to Bryce Williams, who came over to the LRC from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz last June.



“I really enjoy the small group feel at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz where it’s almost like a family because we all know each other so well. The same was true at UMGC. It was a small cohort, which was nice because we were a tight-knit group and we got to know each other really well,” said Williams, who completed his master’s degree in business administration from UMGC last month.



Even though most of the coursework was online, between the small group projects and meeting once a month on the weekend, the concept worked really well and the outcome was favorable, said Williams, who receives his degree April 27 at the Ramstein Officer’s Club during a community commencement ceremony.



At work, the 45-year-old husband and father of four – two adults and two who go to Kaiserslautern Middle School – also enjoys the tight-knit group feel and the team mentality that exists within LRC Rheinland-Pfalz, he said.



The retired Army master sergeant, who also served in the Navy for four years and the National Guard for a couple more, said he shifted from USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to LRC Rheinland-Pfalz because he wanted to get back to logistics.



Having spent most of his 24 years on active-duty in maintenance and support operations working as a light wheeled mechanic and light track mechanic in the Army and an aviation structural mechanic in the Navy, the LRC Rheinland-Pfalz plans and operations specialist felt like the LRC was a better fit.



But being a part of the team at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz, which is one of eight LRCs under the mission command of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, has been a rapid fire, eye-opening experience for him.



Williams learned quick that LRCs execute a multitude of installation logistics support operations and services. This includes supply, maintenance, transportation and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management.



“There's a wealth of knowledge here at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz, especially within our local national employee population and some of our more senior Army civilian leaders,” said Williams, who was born in Nebraska but spent most of his life moving around.



“A lot of those people are within five years of retiring, which makes it imperative that we communicate well, work together, and share and receive that wealth of knowledge before its lost,” said Williams, whose duties include working taskers, orders and suspense dates as well as compiling comprehensive reports and submitting them to higher, plus more.



When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, Williams and his team at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz direct, manage and coordinate a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz.



