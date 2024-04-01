KMC leaders unveil new housing office during ribbon-cutting ceremony

Members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 10, 2024, in celebration of a new housing office opening on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. The housing office's two-year construction enlisted the help of local German leaders and contracting companies. (Defense Media Activity photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

