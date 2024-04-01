Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC leaders unveil new housing office during ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    KMC leaders unveil new housing office during ribbon-cutting ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 10, 2024, in celebration of a new housing office opening on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. The housing office's two-year construction enlisted the help of local German leaders and contracting companies. (Defense Media Activity photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    TAGS

    Germany
    Housing
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Overseas Housing Allowance
    Rheinland-Pfalz
    Housing Office

