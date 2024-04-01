Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC leaders unveil new housing office during ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    KMC leaders unveil new housing office during ribbon-cutting ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Kaiserslautern Military Community leaders join local German leaders in officially cutting the ribbon on a new housing office during a ceremony April 10, 2024, on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. The new housing office will serve the entire KMC footprint, encompassing 25 different commands and the largest U.S. service member presence outside the continental U.S. (Defense Media Activity photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    This work, KMC leaders unveil new housing office during ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Housing
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Overseas Housing Allowance
    Rheinland-Pfalz
    Housing Office

