Kaiserslautern Military Community leaders join local German leaders in officially cutting the ribbon on a new housing office during a ceremony April 10, 2024, on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. The new housing office will serve the entire KMC footprint, encompassing 25 different commands and the largest U.S. service member presence outside the continental U.S. (Defense Media Activity photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 06:45 Photo ID: 8331677 VIRIN: 240410-F-VG042-1022 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 24.45 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KMC leaders unveil new housing office during ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.