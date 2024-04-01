Leaders from the Kaiserslautern Military Community join local German leaders in planting a commemorative tree following a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 10, 2024, on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. The ceremony served as the official unveiling of the new housing office located on the base. (Defense Media Activity photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 06:53
|Photo ID:
|8331673
|VIRIN:
|240410-F-VG042-1039
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|15.1 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC leaders unveil new housing office during ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT